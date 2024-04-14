iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $198.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

