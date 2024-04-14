Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,849 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 1.77% of Itron worth $60,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after buying an additional 83,657 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after buying an additional 181,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. The company had a trading volume of 392,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $96.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.