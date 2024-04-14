J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $185.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

