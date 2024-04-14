James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $198.85

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 198.85 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.56). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.47), with a volume of 113,434 shares changing hands.

James Halstead Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 198.77. The stock has a market cap of £812.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

James Halstead Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

