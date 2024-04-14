John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $15.86 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.