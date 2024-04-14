Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.