Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 782 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.