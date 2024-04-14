Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,498,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

