Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 981,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FDG stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $83.62.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

