Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 6,685 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHB opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.