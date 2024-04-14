Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.