Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.