Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $227.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

