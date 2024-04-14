JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $16.50

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.11.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Marathon Digital stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 5.36. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

