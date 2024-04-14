JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $28.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Constellium Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CSTM opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 65.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

