JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on the stock.

MNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.59) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 222.60 ($2.82).

M&G Price Performance

M&G Increases Dividend

MNG opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,670.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.76. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 181.55 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

