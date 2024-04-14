Kades & Cheifetz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 143.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.02 during trading on Friday. 484,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

