Kades & Cheifetz LLC Purchases 1,358 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.9% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.60. The stock had a trading volume of 800,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,155. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

