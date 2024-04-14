Kades & Cheifetz LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned about 1.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTES stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.09. 18,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,326. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.