Kades & Cheifetz LLC Raises Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 1.1% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned 0.16% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 455,302 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 284,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,930,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

BAR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 2,090,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,754. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

