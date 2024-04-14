Kades & Cheifetz LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,203,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

