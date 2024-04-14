Kades & Cheifetz LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
IBM stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $182.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
