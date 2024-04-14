Kades & Cheifetz LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.0% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.28. 113,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,160. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

