Kades & Cheifetz LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VYM stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,154. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.