Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX remained flat at $329.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,048. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $329.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.87.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

