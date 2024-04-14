Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $189.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $181.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of -134.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.