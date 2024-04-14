Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $80.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.33.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,113,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,785,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

