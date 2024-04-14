Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $460.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $441.00.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $413.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

