Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 in the last three months. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SMG traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 519,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,937. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

