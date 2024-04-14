Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $287.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.77.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

