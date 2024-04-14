Keene & Associates Inc. Has $408,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.01. 14,699,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

