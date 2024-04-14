Keene & Associates Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 4.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.48.

Intel Stock Down 5.2 %

INTC stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,254,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,829,772. The company has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

