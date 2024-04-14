Keene & Associates Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,614,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

