Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $18.51. 164,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $855.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

