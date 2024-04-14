Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 5,220 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Matrix Service worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 17.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matrix Service

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $233,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. 167,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,322. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

