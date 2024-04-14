Keene & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE KMB traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

