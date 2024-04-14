Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.7 days.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
KREVF remained flat at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
Keppel REIT Company Profile
