Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.7 days.

KREVF remained flat at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

