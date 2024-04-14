KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $1,099.78 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02323756 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,097.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

