Kooman & Associates Increases Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates owned 0.16% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,451. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

