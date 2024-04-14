Kooman & Associates Purchases Shares of 495 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 24.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.95 on Friday, hitting $622.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

