Kooman & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.51. 3,342,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

