Kooman & Associates Sells 4,636 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Kooman & Associates lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates owned 0.28% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,544,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 118,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 338,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 193,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMUB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 164,129 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

