Kooman & Associates Sells 7,165 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Kooman & Associates reduced its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

DFSD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 278,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,243. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

