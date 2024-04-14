Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,352 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,142,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $151.71 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.