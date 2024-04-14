Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 57,229 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -546.63%.

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 239 shares of company stock worth $3,506. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

