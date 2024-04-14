Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

