Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $379.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

