Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $216.89 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

