Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $630,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

