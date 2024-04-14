Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $232.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average is $217.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

